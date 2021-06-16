Analysts Set MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) PT at $26.25

Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MD. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st.

In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,318,439 shares in the company, valued at $33,488,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in MEDNAX during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 1,207.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in MEDNAX during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in MEDNAX during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MD traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.06. 11,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,065. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.15. MEDNAX has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $34.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 41.46% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $446.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MEDNAX will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

