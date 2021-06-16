Analysts Set SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Target Price at $32.00

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

NASDAQ:SSRM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,195,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,826. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.02. SSR Mining has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $25.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $366.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.48 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 15.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in SSR Mining by 310.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,993,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,560 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at $2,145,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 11.1% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 125,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531 shares in the last quarter. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.