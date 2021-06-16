Analyzing 17 Education & Technology Group (YQ) and The Competition

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE: YQ) is one of 68 publicly-traded companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare 17 Education & Technology Group to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.7% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 17 Education & Technology Group 1 1 0 0 1.50 17 Education & Technology Group Competitors 301 1098 1394 38 2.41

17 Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus price target of $4.15, suggesting a potential upside of 0.73%. As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 61.83%. Given 17 Education & Technology Group’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 17 Education & Technology Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 17 Education & Technology Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 17 Education & Technology Group $198.37 million -$205.35 million -0.24 17 Education & Technology Group Competitors $447.28 million -$5.11 million 25.49

17 Education & Technology Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than 17 Education & Technology Group. 17 Education & Technology Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares 17 Education & Technology Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 17 Education & Technology Group N/A N/A N/A 17 Education & Technology Group Competitors 603.98% -13.24% 5.07%

Summary

17 Education & Technology Group competitors beat 17 Education & Technology Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

17 Education & Technology Group Company Profile

17 Education & Technology Group Inc., an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

