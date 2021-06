Analyzing Shift Technologies (SFT) & Its Rivals

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ: SFT) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Shift Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Shift Technologies and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shift Technologies 0 1 7 0 2.88 Shift Technologies Competitors 225 1112 1347 46 2.44

Shift Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $14.67, suggesting a potential upside of 72.55%. As a group, “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies have a potential upside of 6.84%. Given Shift Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Shift Technologies is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.2% of Shift Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Shift Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shift Technologies and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Shift Technologies $195.72 million -$59.15 million -2.05 Shift Technologies Competitors $6.21 billion $169.27 million 4.44

Shift Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Shift Technologies. Shift Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Shift Technologies has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shift Technologies’ peers have a beta of 4.00, meaning that their average stock price is 300% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Shift Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shift Technologies N/A -85.70% -42.00% Shift Technologies Competitors 3.52% 134.55% 5.36%

Summary

Shift Technologies peers beat Shift Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc. provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services. The company also provides value added products, such as vehicle service contracts, guaranteed asset protection waiver coverage, prepaid maintenance plans, and appearance protection plan. In addition, it is involved in the sale of used vehicles through wholesale auctions or directly to a wholesaler. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California.

