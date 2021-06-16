Analyzing Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) & Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN)

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) and Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Varex Imaging and Crown ElectroKinetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Varex Imaging -7.92% 1.65% 0.68% Crown ElectroKinetics N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Varex Imaging and Crown ElectroKinetics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Varex Imaging 0 1 1 0 2.50 Crown ElectroKinetics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Varex Imaging presently has a consensus target price of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.92%. Crown ElectroKinetics has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 201.51%. Given Crown ElectroKinetics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Crown ElectroKinetics is more favorable than Varex Imaging.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Varex Imaging and Crown ElectroKinetics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Varex Imaging $738.30 million 1.45 -$57.90 million $0.08 340.63 Crown ElectroKinetics $100,000.00 527.47 -$9.60 million N/A N/A

Crown ElectroKinetics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Varex Imaging.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.6% of Crown ElectroKinetics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Varex Imaging shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Crown ElectroKinetics beats Varex Imaging on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes). This segment's products are used in a range of applications, including radiographic and fluoroscopic imaging, mammography, computed tomography, radiation therapy, oncology, CT, cardiac, surgery, dental, computer-aided detection, and other diagnostic radiography uses. The Industrial segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services Linatron X-ray accelerators, X-ray tubes, digital detectors, and high voltage connectors for use in security and industrial inspection applications, such as airport security, cargo screening at ports and borders, and nondestructive testing and examination in various applications. Varex Imaging Corporation sells its products through imaging system original equipment manufacturers, independent service companies, and distributors, as well as directly to end-users. The company has operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Russia, the Middle East, India, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Varex Imaging Corporation was founded in 2016 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Crown ElectroKinetics

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Corvallis, Oregon.

