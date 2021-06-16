Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ANEB) Quiet Period To End on June 16th

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:ANEB) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, June 16th. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals had issued 3,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 7th. The total size of the offering was $21,000,000 based on an initial share price of $7.00. During Anebulo Pharmaceuticals’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $9.33.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients suffering from cannabinoid overdose and addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist to treat cannabinoid overdose.

