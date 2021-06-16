Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Director Sells $140,800.00 in Stock

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,826,563.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Angi stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $13.86. The company had a trading volume of 447,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,376.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.67. Angi Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $19.17.

Get Angi alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $632,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Angi during the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Angi during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Angi by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,341,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,439,000 after acquiring an additional 798,843 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Angi during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANGI. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Angi in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.45.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.