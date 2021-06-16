ANON (ANON) Market Cap Reaches $23,427.12

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 40.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. ANON has a total market cap of $23,427.12 and $2.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ANON has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar. One ANON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002148 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00058682 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00059922 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003882 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00022442 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

