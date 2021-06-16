Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07, Yahoo Finance reports. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 23.86% and a negative net margin of 5,176.85%.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEX traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.60. The company had a trading volume of 570 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,206. Anterix has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $54.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.02.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATEX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Anterix from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Anterix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

In other Anterix news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $64,757.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 78,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,824,071.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 13,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $665,073.15. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 90,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,775.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 32,131 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,859. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

