Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07, Yahoo Finance reports. Anterix had a negative net margin of 5,176.85% and a negative return on equity of 23.86%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEX traded down $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,206. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.02. Anterix has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $54.25.

In other Anterix news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 13,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $665,073.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 90,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,775.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Gray sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $255,372.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,465,847.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,131 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,859 over the last three months. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATEX. TheStreet raised shares of Anterix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Anterix from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

