ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Grows Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 63.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 742,367 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 286,957 shares during the period. First Solar makes up about 2.6% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in First Solar were worth $64,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSLR. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 297.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 397 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 219.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 415 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.37. The stock had a trading volume of 103,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,970. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.78. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.30 and a 52 week high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $803.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total value of $238,515.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 1,456 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $118,867.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,751. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,956 shares of company stock valued at $703,894 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FSLR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.76.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

