ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Grows Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 520,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,163 shares during the quarter. Qorvo comprises approximately 3.9% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned approximately 0.46% of Qorvo worth $95,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,131,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 176,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,345,000 after buying an additional 91,316 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Qorvo by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 519,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,434,000 after acquiring an additional 55,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 249.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.70.

Shares of QRVO stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $181.87. The stock had a trading volume of 56,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,358. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.08. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.57 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. Analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total value of $132,998.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,702,981.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 5,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $981,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,024,919.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,130 shares of company stock worth $4,163,421 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

