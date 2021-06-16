ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Increases Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,032,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,441 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 6.3% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned about 0.08% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $156,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $247,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $432,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,175.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,467,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,924,629. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The company has a market cap of $193.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRK. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.11.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.