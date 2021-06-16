Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Short Interest Down 38.8% in May

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decline of 38.8% from the May 13th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV now owns 152,940 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 2.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 61,062 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 3.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,488 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period.

Shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.57. 64,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,399. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $16.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%.

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

