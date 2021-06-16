Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Now Covered by BTIG Research

Research analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 144.99% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.64.

NASDAQ AGTC opened at $4.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 6.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.08. Applied Genetic Technologies has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $9.67.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 11,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

