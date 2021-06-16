Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.15). Applied Optoelectronics posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Optoelectronics.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.41 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 23.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAOI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.46.

Shares of AAOI stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.69. The company had a trading volume of 357,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,126. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $17.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 22.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter worth $76,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Read More: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.