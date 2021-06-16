ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) PT Set at €32.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been assigned a €32.00 ($37.65) target price by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.50 ($34.71) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €29.06 ($34.19).

ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 52-week high of €30.76 ($36.19).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

