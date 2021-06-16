Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda Sells 10,000 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.22, for a total value of $3,652,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,216 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,527.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Kenneth Duda sold 6,070 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $2,124,742.80.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total value of $3,176,400.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 4,532 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $1,492,387.60.

On Thursday, May 6th, Kenneth Duda sold 5,505 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.12, for a total value of $1,789,785.60.

On Monday, April 12th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.01, for a total value of $3,140,100.00.

Shares of ANET opened at $361.74 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.96 and a 12 month high of $370.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.17.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 187.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

