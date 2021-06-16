Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda Sells 10,000 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.22, for a total value of $3,652,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,216 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,527.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 4th, Kenneth Duda sold 6,070 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $2,124,742.80.
- On Wednesday, May 12th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total value of $3,176,400.00.
- On Monday, May 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 4,532 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $1,492,387.60.
- On Thursday, May 6th, Kenneth Duda sold 5,505 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.12, for a total value of $1,789,785.60.
- On Monday, April 12th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.01, for a total value of $3,140,100.00.
Shares of ANET opened at $361.74 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.96 and a 12 month high of $370.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.17.
Several analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.53.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 187.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
