Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$36.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$29.50 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Aritzia in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Aritzia stock traded up C$0.31 on Wednesday, reaching C$34.20. 31,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,609. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.92. Aritzia has a one year low of C$16.32 and a one year high of C$35.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of C$3.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.18.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

