Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the May 13th total of 2,560,000 shares. Approximately 9.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 596,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARKO. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Arko by 24,639.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Arko in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Arko in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Arko in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Arko in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arko alerts:

Shares of ARKO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.94. 26,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,160. Arko has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.79 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arko will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARKO shares. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Arko in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.