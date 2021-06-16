Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the May 13th total of 2,560,000 shares. Approximately 9.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 596,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARKO. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Arko by 24,639.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Arko in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Arko in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Arko in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Arko in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of ARKO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.94. 26,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,160. Arko has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.79 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.45.
Several research analysts have weighed in on ARKO shares. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Arko in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.
Arko Company Profile
Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.
