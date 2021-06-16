Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arlo Technologies, Inc. product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience. The company’s cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time. Its connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors and smart security lights. Arlo Technologies, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE ARLO opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $559.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.76. Arlo Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $10.49.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $82.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.28 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $137,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 652,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,906,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 91,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

