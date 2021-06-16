Arqma Price Tops $0.0366 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 16th. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded up 128.1% against the US dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for $0.0366 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $351,777.18 and approximately $8,745.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,933.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,415.27 or 0.06203560 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $598.04 or 0.01536047 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.10 or 0.00429188 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.86 or 0.00143483 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $268.05 or 0.00688485 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.67 or 0.00417825 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006574 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00041557 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 15,649,078 coins and its circulating supply is 9,604,534 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

