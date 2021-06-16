Ascential (LON:ASCL) Shares Up 0.5%

Ascential plc (LON:ASCL)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 396 ($5.17) and last traded at GBX 390 ($5.10). 239,276 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 718,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 388 ($5.07).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ascential from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.36) price objective on shares of Ascential in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Ascential in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 355.33 ($4.64).

Get Ascential alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 356.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion and a PE ratio of -11.57.

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.