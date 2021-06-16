Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,582. Aspen Aerogels has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The company has a market cap of $691.17 million, a P/E ratio of -26.65 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.90% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 million. As a group, analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 294.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

