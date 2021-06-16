Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,845 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Assurant were worth $11,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Assurant by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,363,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,437,000 after purchasing an additional 463,974 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Assurant by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,148,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,388,000 after purchasing an additional 17,013 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Assurant by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 652,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,941,000 after purchasing an additional 121,828 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,725,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Assurant by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 409,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,061,000 after acquiring an additional 10,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Assurant stock opened at $160.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.64. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.71 and a 1 year high of $163.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.59%.

In related news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total transaction of $117,472.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,062.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total transaction of $6,478,318.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,071 shares of company stock worth $7,836,360 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AIZ shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

