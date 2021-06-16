ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Shares Gap Down to $47.37

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.37, but opened at $46.19. ATN International shares last traded at $46.27, with a volume of 12 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on ATN International from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet cut ATN International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ATN International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.53.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $124.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.73 million. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ATN International, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -188.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATNI. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ATN International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ATN International by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,140,000 after acquiring an additional 13,036 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ATN International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,703,000 after acquiring an additional 12,035 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ATN International by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 11,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

About ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI)

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in the United States, the Caribbean, and Bermuda. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data, internet, voice, and retail mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

