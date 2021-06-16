Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Trading Up 5.1%

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)’s stock price was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.57 and last traded at $4.53. Approximately 91,659 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 19,741,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.19.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Atossa Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Atossa Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Atossa Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Atossa Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

