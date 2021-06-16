AtromG8 Tops One Day Trading Volume of $112,979.00 (AG8)

AtromG8 (CURRENCY:AG8) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 16th. One AtromG8 coin can currently be bought for $0.0365 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AtromG8 has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. AtromG8 has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $112,979.00 worth of AtromG8 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00059833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00144268 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.17 or 0.00180981 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $360.48 or 0.00943138 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,251.71 or 1.00080801 BTC.

AtromG8 Profile

AtromG8’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 coins. AtromG8’s official Twitter account is @ATROMG8 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AtromG8 is atromg8.com/blog . The Reddit community for AtromG8 is https://reddit.com/r/AtronocomTeam . AtromG8’s official website is atromg8.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATROMG8 is a multi-blockchain landscape powered by the MixNet 5.0 superstructure is moving towards a fast and secure ecosystem for conversations, coworking, PSP transactions, data exchange, Diploma on Blockchain and social media with the gig economy and e-commerce as a whole und the umbrella of security and privacy. “

