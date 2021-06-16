Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Given “Buy” Rating at HSBC

HSBC reissued their buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ATDRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Auto Trader Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Peel Hunt raised Auto Trader Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.25.

ATDRY opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.95 and a beta of 0.79. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $2.27.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

