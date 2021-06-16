Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Given “Buy” Rating at HSBC

HSBC reissued their buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ATDRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Auto Trader Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Peel Hunt raised Auto Trader Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.25.

ATDRY opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.95 and a beta of 0.79. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $2.27.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

