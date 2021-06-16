Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ATDRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Auto Trader Group stock remained flat at $$2.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,184. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 55.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

