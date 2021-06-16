Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ATDRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Auto Trader Group stock remained flat at $$2.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,184. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 55.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

