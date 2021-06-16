Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.670-4.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.31 billion-4.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.31 billion.Autodesk also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.080-1.140 EPS.

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $3.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $273.71. 1,177,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.34. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $215.83 and a fifty-two week high of $321.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $285.30.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $310.86.

In other Autodesk news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $159,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

