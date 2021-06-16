Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.080-1.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.670-4.970 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADSK. Mizuho boosted their target price on Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a buy rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $330.00 target price (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $310.86.

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $3.05 on Wednesday, hitting $273.71. 1,177,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,632. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $215.83 and a 52-week high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $60.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $285.30.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $1,019,168.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

