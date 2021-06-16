Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.080-1.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.670-4.970 EPS.
Several brokerages recently commented on ADSK. Mizuho boosted their target price on Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a buy rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $330.00 target price (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $310.86.
NASDAQ ADSK traded down $3.05 on Wednesday, hitting $273.71. 1,177,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,632. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $215.83 and a 52-week high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $60.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $285.30.
In other news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $1,019,168.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Autodesk
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
