Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Relative Value Partners Group LLC

Relative Value Partners Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chandler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $43,000. 79.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,962. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,446. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $84.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $200.51.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.