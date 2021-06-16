Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.38

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.38 and last traded at $34.31, with a volume of 135693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.23.

AVTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 114.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 235,170 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $7,532,495.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,555,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,836,245.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $3,242,179.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,639.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,492,284 shares of company stock valued at $108,178,090 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Avantor by 51.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter worth $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter worth $51,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avantor (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

