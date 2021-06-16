Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, an increase of 70.6% from the May 13th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AYRWF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Ayr Wellness from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Ayr Wellness from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ayr Wellness presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

Get Ayr Wellness alerts:

AYRWF stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.50. The stock had a trading volume of 186,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,309. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.32. Ayr Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.50.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Ayr Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayr Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.