Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 12.30%.

Shares of NYSE AZRE traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.95. The company had a trading volume of 10,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,949. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Azure Power Global has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $53.60.

Several analysts recently commented on AZRE shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Azure Power Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Azure Power Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

