B2Gold (TSE:BTO) PT Set at C$10.00 by National Bankshares

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) received a C$10.00 price objective from National Bankshares in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 68.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BTO. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of B2Gold to C$8.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.60.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Shares of BTO opened at C$5.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00. B2Gold has a 12-month low of C$5.25 and a 12-month high of C$9.99.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$458.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$449.67 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 42,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.43, for a total value of C$272,001.86. Also, Senior Officer Thomas Garagan sold 32,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.24, for a total value of C$204,054.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,610,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,051,585.44.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.