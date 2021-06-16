BaaSid (BAAS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.50 Million

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. BaaSid has a market capitalization of $18.50 million and $207,146.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BaaSid coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BaaSid has traded 57.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00060480 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00022925 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.07 or 0.00762233 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00083170 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,995.91 or 0.07739030 BTC.

BaaSid Profile

BaaSid is a coin. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,500,000,000 coins. BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token . BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info . BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures. The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access. “

Buying and Selling BaaSid

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BaaSid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BaaSid using one of the exchanges listed above.

