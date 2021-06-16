BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.05

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.05 and last traded at $30.70, with a volume of 119544 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.62.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BAESY shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BAE Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BAE Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.773 dividend. This is a boost from BAE Systems’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 73.83%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the first quarter worth $41,007,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new position in BAE Systems during the 1st quarter worth $1,285,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BAE Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $724,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of BAE Systems by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

