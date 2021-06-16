Banano (BAN) Trading Down 4.8% Over Last Week

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 15th. In the last seven days, Banano has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. Banano has a market capitalization of $25.02 million and approximately $401,464.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banano coin can now be purchased for $0.0198 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,523.60 or 0.08803788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002161 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00059730 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00060740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00021964 BTC.

About Banano

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,709 coins and its circulating supply is 1,265,116,985 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

