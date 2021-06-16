Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Short Interest Down 32.1% in May

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 640,700 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the May 13th total of 942,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 112,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Banco de Chile by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Banco de Chile by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Banco de Chile by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 175,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BCH traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,160. Banco de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $14.76 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.67.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $650.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.47 million. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 21.23%. Equities analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.3844 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Banco de Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Banco de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.68%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCH. Credit Suisse Group cut Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, consumer loans, commercial loans, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans.

