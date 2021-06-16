BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.80. BancorpSouth Bank reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BancorpSouth Bank.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $260.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Hovde Group raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

NYSE:BXS traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $29.56. The stock had a trading volume of 10,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. BancorpSouth Bank has a 1-year low of $18.10 and a 1-year high of $35.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 119,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 194,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

