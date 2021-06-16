Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.4% of Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,968,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517,775 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,039,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,476,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,155 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,901,869,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,052,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,851,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.97.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,944,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,348,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.19. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

