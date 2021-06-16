Bank of Hawaii Acquires 53,529 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bank of Hawaii increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 16.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 383,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,529 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 2.3% of Bank of Hawaii’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $38,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 623,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,066,000 after buying an additional 86,690 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 119,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,103,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after buying an additional 12,483 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 83,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,393,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter.

VYM stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.22. 74,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,501. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $76.29 and a twelve month high of $108.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.35.

