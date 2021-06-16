Bank of Hawaii Buys 581 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $991,465,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,797,000 after buying an additional 2,517,962 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,794,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $348,033,000 after buying an additional 997,219 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.7% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $132,677,000 after acquiring an additional 947,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 221.3% in the 4th quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 1,140,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $104,604,000 after acquiring an additional 785,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of AMD traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.11. 1,310,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,779,844. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $99.23. The firm has a market cap of $97.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.72.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.74.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $10,135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,557,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,390,640.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 450,282 shares of company stock worth $35,768,083. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.