Bank of Hawaii Has $4.65 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bank of Hawaii lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,077 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.6% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,111 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,307 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,311,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,360 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.60.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QCOM traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $134.93. 855,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,938,734. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $86.68 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

