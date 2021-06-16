Bank of Hawaii Reduces Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bank of Hawaii lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,761. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $244.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,700. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $261.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $174.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

