Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.25

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.25 and last traded at C$2.23, with a volume of 498327 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.18.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BTE. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Baytex Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$1.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Baytex Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.39. The company has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.66.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$384.70 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

