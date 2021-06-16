BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) PT Lowered to C$18.50 at Scotiabank

BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BBTVF. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of BBTV from C$25.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of BBTV in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of BBTV in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of BBTV from C$18.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Get BBTV alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BBTVF traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.22. 554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,047. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.06. BBTV has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $17.00.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for BBTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.