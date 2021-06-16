Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Position Boosted by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 73.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,567 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 287.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

BECN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.15.

In related news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 563,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.23 per share, with a total value of $30,001,013.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $55.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 2.02. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.56 and a 1-year high of $60.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.49.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

